Five years of stagnation on the stock market for the world leader in animal health.

Zoetis' sales declined modestly, although surprisingly—the first decline in five years—in H1 2025. However, this was more than offset by price increases, which brought operating profit to a record $1.8bn.

Zoetis will be able to return at least $2.5bn to its shareholders this year, with a likely marked acceleration in its share buyback program. Its market capitalization of $63bn therefore represents roughly 25x the free cash flow distributable to shareholders.

The recent adjustment of its valuation brings it back into fair territory. Historically, Zoetis has commanded a multiple of around 40x earnings, which would not have tolerated any unpleasant surprises: a return to equilibrium was therefore predictable, notwithstanding the intrinsic quality of the group's business, which generates a return on equity of over 50% without resorting to leverage—or very little.

Animal health remains an attractive sector. In many ways, it combines the most appealing aspects of the pharmaceutical industry while avoiding its main weaknesses. Distribution is mainly direct, without intermediaries that erode margins, while insurance plays only a marginal role, eliminating the thorny issue of reimbursement.

In addition, development costs are lower and product longevity is higher—several franchises in Zoetis' portfolio have dominated their segment for 20 to 30 years—resulting in remarkably high profitability. Zoetis generates two-thirds of its revenue in the pet sector, where margins are higher and pricing power is stronger than in livestock.

Finally, thanks to its unrivalled size, the group is ahead of all its rivals in terms of investment in R&D and distribution capabilities. This consolidates its dominant position and makes it a natural consolidator in its sector should the opportunity arise.

Animal health blockbuster's sales rarely exceed $100m, which has so far largely discouraged competition from generic manufacturers. Their rise remains modest for the time being, although this trend could change. This is the major risk facing the sector.