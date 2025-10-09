Published on 10/09/2025 at 03:47 am EDT - Modified on 10/09/2025 at 03:48 am EDT

Verisure rings the bell

Alarm system specialist Verisure made its stockmarket debut on Wednesday, October 8, on the Nasdaq Stockholm. It is the largest IPO in Europe since Porsche in 2022. It enables the Swedish company to raise €3.2bn to repay its debt and finance the acquisition of ADT Mexico.

The stock rose 16% on its first day of trading, a sign of enthusiasm at the opening. However, recent European IPOs show that a good start does not guarantee long-term success. Of the nine largest IPOs in Europe over the past 10 years, most have since fallen.

Performance of the largest IPOs in Europe since 2015. Source: Bloomberg

Gold continues to rise

The price of gold has broken through the symbolic barrier of $4,000 per ounce. Over the year, it has risen by 54%, making this the best year since 1979.

Between the Fed's rate cuts, central bank purchases, and the geopolitical context, everything points to a rise in gold, and nothing seems capable of stopping this movement at this stage.

In 2025, gold, which is considered the ultimate safe haven, is outperforming AI stars such as Nvidia and the best-performing European index, the IBEX, in 2025.

Source: MarketScreener

American banks, for their part, continue to raise their price targets. Goldman Sachs now sees an ounce of gold at $4,900 by the end of 2026.