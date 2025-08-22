On Thursday evening Zoom Communications reported a 10% increase in non-GAAP EPS to $1.53 for Q2 2025-26, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.3% on revenue up 4.7% to $1.22bn (+4.4% on a constant currency basis). NB: pmt +4.3%.



The company said the growth was driven by new customer acquisitions. At the end of the quarter, it claimed 4,274 customers who generated revenue of more than $100,000 over the past 12 months, up 8.7% y-o-y.



AI is transforming the way we work together, and Zoom is at the forefront, driving innovation that helps people do more, reduce costs, and deliver better experiences for customers and employees, said CEO Eric S Yuan.



Zoom confirmed its FY adjusted EPS guidance of $5.81 to $5.84, while raising its revenue and adjusted operating profit guidance ranges, as well as its free cash flow guidance (to $1.74bn to $1.78bn).