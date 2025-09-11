Zoom achieved robust top-line growth in Q2 26, demonstrating resilience and growth supported by strong enterprise adoption and higher churn rates. The company's increased focus on AI-powered tools confirms its commitment to innovation in the digital workplace. With a strategic focus and solid foundation, Zoom is well-equipped for sustainable growth, delivering long-term value.

Published on 09/11/2025 at 02:38 am EDT - Modified on 09/11/2025 at 03:12 am EDT

Zoom Communications Inc., founded in 2011 by Eric Yuan, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading American technology company specializing in cloud-based video communications and collaboration solutions, including video conferencing, webinars, messaging, and contact center services. Zoom provides unified communications products designed for seamless remote and hybrid work environments, enabling organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals to connect through high-quality video and audio. The company is recognized for its innovative approach to virtual collaboration, rapid market growth, and expansion into AI-powered features and enterprise-grade offerings.

Zoom operates through one reportable segment. The company reports sales through three geographic regions namely: Americas (71.8% of Q2 26 revenue), Asia Pacific (APAC) (12.2%), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) (16%).

Enterprise led revenue upswing

Zoom Inc. released its Q2 26 results on August 21, 2025, posting a 4.7% y/y increase in revenue, reaching $1.3bn, driven by 7% y/y growth in Enterprise revenue, reaching $730.7m followed by Online revenue growth of 1.4% y/y, reaching $486.6m. Operating income experienced a robust 58.9% y/y growth, reaching $321.7m, with a 26.4% margin. Net income rose to $358.6m, with 63.7% y/y growth and EPS increased by 65.7% y/y, reaching $1.2.

Cash and cash equivalent totaled $7.8bn, bolstered by $515.9m cash inflow from operations, with FCF of $508m at the end of Q2 26. During Q2 26, the company reported 8.7% y/y growth in number of customers contributing more than $100,000, with an online average monthly churn of 2.9% y/y. The percentage of total Online MRR from online customers rose by 50bp y/y, reaching 74.9%. In addition, Zoom repurchased 6 million shares.

Zoom’s AI-first pivot

On July 9, 2025, Zoom unveiled a suite of agentic AI enhancements, boosting its platform capabilities. This includes the launch of the Custom AI Companion add-on, integrating 16 third-party applications enabling users to automate workflows and perform tasks directly within Zoom. In addition, on August 18, 2025, the company extended its Virtual Agent to Zoom Phone, launching 24/7 AI powered aid which handles calls with NLP, multilingual support, and intelligent routing.

Through these innovations, Zoom seeks to simplify workflows for sectors such as healthcare, retail, and financial services, helping organizations connect with more customers and minimize missed communications. These advancements position Zoom as an all-in-one collaboration solution built on AI, providing a broad range of capabilities to paid users without additional charges while also allowing for extra paid functionality. The company’s strategy strengthens customer loyalty, encourages ongoing revenue growth, and supports profitability.

Increased cash flow

Zoom has posted a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over FY 22-25, reaching $4.7bn, driven by growing enterprise adoption, with a hike in high-value corporate customers and large-scale deals, bolstered by the company’s AI-first strategy. Operating income declined at a CAGR of minus 8.5% to $815m and margin declined from 27.6% to 17.5% over the same period. Likewise, net income declined at a CAGR of minus 9.8% to $1bn.

FCF reached $1.9bn from $1.4bn, supported by a robust cash and cash equivalent, rising from $1.1bn to $1.4bn, and increase in cash inflow from operations, increasing from $1.6bn to $2bn over FY 22-25. In addition, total debt declined from $106m to $64.4m, consequently its gearing improved from 1.8% in FY 22 to 0.7% in FY 25.

In comparison, RingCentral, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 14.6% to reach $2.4bn over FY 21-24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 64.1% to $14m, with margins expanding from minus 18.9% to 0.5%.

Strong stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 25.6%. In comparison, RingCentral’s stock delivered lower returns of 10.4% over the same period.

Zoom is currently trading at a P/E of 23.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of $3.6, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 93.1x and that of RingCentral’s P/E of 61.3x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 9.3x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $1.9bn, which is equal to its 3-year historical average of 9.3x but higher than RingCentral (7.5x).

Zoom is monitored by 33 analysts, with 10 having ‘Buy’ ratings and 23 having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $86, implying 2.7% upside potential from its current price.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 3.5% over FY 25-28, reaching $5.2bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 3.2% to $2bn, with margin of 39.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to $1.2bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 9.9% for RingCentral over FY 24-27.

Overall, Zoom delivered steady financial growth driven by rising enterprise demand, ongoing AI-powered enhancements, and international expansion, with solid increases in revenue, net income, and customer engagement. With robust operational efficiency and improving profitability, Zoom remains well placed for continued expansion and competitive leadership in unified communications.

However, the company faces risks from intensifying competition in the video conferencing sector and anticipated decline in demand due to hybrid work stabilization. In addition, cybersecurity threats and regulatory scrutiny could also impact its operations and growth.