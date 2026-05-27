Zscaler shares plummeted nearly 31% in early Wall Street trading, falling to just under $128. The stock was hit head-on by a business outlook that failed to meet investors' expectations, which overshadowed a Q3 performance that surpassed estimates.

Better-than-expected Q3 performance...



The cybersecurity software specialist reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.08 for Q3 2025-2026, beating its own guidance of $1 to $1.01, as well as the $1.01 consensus estimate.



Adjusted operating profit came in at $195.8m, also exceeding the target range ($187m to $189m) and consensus ($188m). Revenue grew 25% y-o-y to $850.5m, surpassing both management's targets ($834m to $836m) and the consensus ($835.6m).



"Our results demonstrate that our approach is resonating as we attract new customers and expand with existing ones, and we see significant long-term runway ahead," commented founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry.



"Our differentiated Zero Trust SASE architecture, which hides applications from attackers and eliminates lateral movement, has never been more essential for protecting against threats exposed by frontier models and compromised AI agents," he stated.



...but eclipsed by disappointing guidance



On the back of this performance, Zscaler raised its FY revenue forecast, now expecting between about $3,300m and $3,322m. However, this target range compares to a consensus of $3,322m, according to Wedbush.



"The stock price will be under pressure as Q4 revenue guidance is relatively soft compared to analyst expectations," the company predicted in a reaction note released before the opening bell.



"Furthermore, early indications for fiscal year 2026-2027 guidance suggest a 700bp slowdown in year-on-year revenue growth and fall below analyst expectations," the broker continued.



Wedbush lowered its TP from $300 to $220, reflecting a lower valuation multiple, while maintaining its "outperform" rating on the software vendor, remaining "nonetheless convinced that Zscaler is a top-tier play."



"The growing adoption of AI in the enterprise further reinforces the need for a zero-trust architecture. Ultimately, the company must demonstrate better execution to avoid being penalized by investors," the broker concluded.