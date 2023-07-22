Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Bonds
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. REC8.1924
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RECLTD   INE020B07IC4

REC8.1924

(RECLTD)
India's ACME Group gets $490 million in funding for Oman project

07/22/2023 | 09:26am EDT
($1 = 81.9714 Indian rupees)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian renewable energy company ACME Group said on Friday it raised 40 billion rupees ($487.98 million) in fresh funding from infrastructure finance firm REC, to start its green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman. The money will be used for the first phase of the project, which will be established at the special economic zone in Duqm, Oman, the group said in a statement. The facility is expected to produce 100,000 tons of green ammonia annually in its starting phase. It will then be expanded to 1.2 metric million tons per annum with about 3.5-gigawatts of electrolyser capacity. ACME also said it signed preliminary agreements with REC for over 210 billion rupees of loans.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REC8.1924 0.06% 161.85 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
TOPIX INDEX 0.06% 2262.2 Delayed Quote.19.58%
