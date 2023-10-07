'Bijli Utsav' organized by REC in Nashik as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Dated 10-08-2023

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India organized 'Bijli Utsav' in Odha village, Nashik district in Maharashtra.

The officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) led by Shri Deepak Kumthekar, CE Nashik; Shri Maniklal Tapase, EE Nashik urban 2; Shri Chetan Wade, EE Nashik urban 1; Shri Nitin Ghumre, Additional EE Nashik; and Shri Rajendra Bhambar, Additonal EE Nashik & officials from REC Regional Office Mumbai graced the occasion.

The event witnessed speaker sessions by utility officials highlighting the consumer rights of electricity, benefits of electricity and the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and how the quality of life improves with access to power.

Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited on-stage to share their experience and views on how access to electricity has transformed their lives.

To engage with the villagers and children, quiz competition was also held. Nukkad Natak was also performed to impart knowledge on subjects such as consumer rights of electricity, energy conservation and the benefits of electricity.

The event concluded with distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.