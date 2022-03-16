Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Bonds
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. REC8.1924
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RECLTD   INE020B07IC4

REC8.1924

(RECLTD)
Summary 
Summary

REC : partners with EPIC India to improve the performance of DISCOMS

03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
REC partners with EPIC India to improve the performance of DISCOMS
Dated: Mar 15 2022

The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REC Limited, a public infrastructure finance company and REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd to enable an evidence-based approach to improve the electricity distribution utility performance by designing innovative policy interventions for pilot and evaluation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of R. Lakshmanan, Chief Executive Officer - RECPDCL, Dr. Anant Sudarshan, South Asia Director - EPIC and Sidhartha Vermani, Executive Director - EPIC India. Under this partnership, in addition to providing research and evaluation support, EPIC India will collaborate with REC Ltd and RECPDCL to provide a platform for knowledge sharing on international research and policy innovations through its nexus of leading international experts.

Talking about the partnership, R. Lakshmanan, Chief Executive Officer - RECPDCL, said, "This partnership provides us with a framework for future collaborative projects that can help improve performance of discoms while bringing down financial losses. We aim to leverage EPIC India's data management and analysis expertise to improve the planning and execution of existing and new policies for discoms."

Talking more about the collaboration, Sidhartha Vermani, Executive Director - EPIC India, said, "Through this partnership, we aim to conduct evidence-based research through rigorous evaluations to answer critical policy questions in the power and related sectors in India. We will also conduct training and capacity building jointly with REC and RECPDCL on evidence-based policymaking."

The MoU will enable the parties to work together towards improving discoms performance and efficiency with focus on the four core areas of knowledge sharing, access to high-quality data analysis, policy innovation and evaluation and training and capacity building.

Disclaimer

REC - Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 163 B 2 133 M 2 133 M
Net income 2022 98 118 M 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,46x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 241 B 3 153 M 3 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 47,4%
Technical analysis trends REC8.1924
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 122,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
S. K. G. Rahate Chairman & Managing Director
Ajoy Choudhury Executive Director-Finance
Vijay Kumar Singh Technical Director
Jyoti Shubhra Amitabh Secretary, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Kajal Executive Director-Administration & Estates
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REC8.1924-11.08%3 198
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-11.57%12 146
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-4.22%6 631
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.51%3 867
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-6.44%3 775
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.27%3 383