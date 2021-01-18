Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Baltic Dry Index    BDI   

BALTIC DRY INDEX

(BDI)
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Software data shows freight groups avoiding UK, prices rising

01/18/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Border control at the Port of Dover

LONDON (Reuters) - An increasing number of freight groups rejected contracts to move goods from France into Britain in the second week of January, while prices rose, according to data that shows the impact of Brexit and COVID-19 on UK trade.

Transporeon, a German software company that provides a network for suppliers, retailers, shippers and more than 100,000 logistics service providers, said prices were up 47% compared with the third quarter in 2020.

Prices had been up 39% in the first week of January. The third quarter of 2020 was chosen to reflect the most normal trade levels with regards to COVID-19 turbulence last year.

The data also shows that freight forwarders, the companies that book truckers or other modes of transport to move goods on behalf of suppliers, are rejecting jobs from companies they are contracted to serve, when it comes to moving goods to Britain.

In the second week of January the rejection rate was up 168% on Q3, 2020, compared with the 102% jump it recorded in the first calendar week of the year.

The data backs up what UK freight forwarders have been telling Reuters, that many European drivers are refusing to come to Britain after Brexit. And that prices are soaring.

Businesses across Britain have struggled to export goods into Europe since the UK left the EU's orbit, particularly small firms unaccustomed to filling in lengthy declarations and food producers having to secure health certificates.

Lorry drivers were also incensed in December when France shut the border to Britain to contain a new infectious variant of the coronavirus, and then demanded negative COVID-19 tests, leaving thousands stranded in Britain over Christmas.

The haulage industry estimates that around 80% of truck drivers operating between Britain and France are employed by European firms.

Transporeon said freight forwarders had also rejected jobs to move goods from Germany, Italy and Poland into Britain.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.88899 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
All news about BALTIC DRY INDEX
04:05pSoftware data shows freight groups avoiding UK, prices rising
RE
01/17China's Jiangsu Province Sees 36% Growth in China-Europe Freight Train Trips ..
MT
01/14OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Stifel Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line to Hold Fr..
MT
01/14Goldman Sachs Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line to Neutral From Sell, Adjust..
MT
01/14Freight tech startup Sennder raises $160 million at valuation of over $1 bill..
RE
01/12Kühne + Nagel, Air France KLM Cargo Launch Carbon Neutral Air Freight Route B..
MT
01/07Brexit Stockpiling Pushes Getlink's Freight Traffic Up in December 2020; FY20..
MT
01/06China's Largest Land Port Logs Record-High Number of China-Europe Freight Tra..
MT
01/06Morgan Stanley Expects Stable Q4 Results for Freight Companies
MT
01/05MARKET CHATTER : China-Europe Freight Train Numbers Jump 50% in 2020
MT
More news
Chart BALTIC DRY INDEX
Duration : Period :
Baltic Dry Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ