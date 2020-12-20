UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will
chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss
international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and
out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, several European countries began closing
their doors to travellers from Britain after the country
tightened COVID restrictions in London and southern England to
try to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
France said it would bar all people coming from the UK for
48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether
by road, air, sea or rail. Britain's port of Dover said its
ferry terminal was closed.
"The prime minister will chair a COBR (emergency response)
meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding
international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight
into and out of the UK. Further meetings are happening this
evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in
place," the spokeswoman said.
The travel restrictions come at a difficult time for many
British companies, which are engaged in last-minute stockpiling
before Dec. 31, when a status quo transition period with the
European Union ends and new customs rules come into effect.
Doug Bannister, chief executive at the port of Dover, told
Reuters earlier this month that Europe's biggest trucking port
was already seeing almost record volumes of trade.
