Oil prices down a fourth session, with demand and Middle East risks in focus

Crude-oil prices continued to soften for a fourth straight day Thursday.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Gain Ahead of Storage Report

Natural gas rose ahead of the EIA's weekly storage report, helped by forecasts for some late-season cold weather and signs of a pickup in LNG feedgas demand.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Says Oil Companies in Venezuela Can Still Operate Despite Regime Oppression

Companies that entered Venezuela after U.S. lifted sanctions must apply for licenses on a case-by-case basis to remain in the country.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

Weekly commercial crude storage grew by 2.7 million barrels to 460 million barrels, while analysts predicted an increase of 600,00 barrels.

New Maui Fire Report Shows the Role Hawaiian Electric Power Line Played in Deadly Blaze

Hawaii attorney general's report offers details about high winds and a downed power line on the day catastrophic flames engulfed Lahaina on Maui last summer.

Vinci Buys Majority Stake in Edinburgh Airport

Vinci has bought a majority shareholding in Edinburgh Airport for around $1.6 billion, expanding its network in the U.K. to three airports.

Wall Street Is Betting OPEC+ Can Fend Off $100 Oil

Traders expect spare capacity will cap crude prices despite the conflict in the Middle East.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-24 1115ET