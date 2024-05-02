May 02, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Tesla's Downsizing Worries Supercharger Industry

Widespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Barred From Exxon Board for Megadeal to Close

Antitrust enforcers are set to allege former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield discussed coordinating oil-production levels with other producers and OPEC.

Oil prices end lower as weekly U.S. crude supplies rise by over 7 million barrels

Oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since mid-March, after official U.S. data revealed an unexpected weekly rise of more than 7 million barrels in domestic crude inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Post Big Build Amid Lower Refinery Runs

Commercial crude oil stockpiles rose by 7.3 million barrels last week, after analysts had predicted a 1.5 million barrel decrease.

BP Goes Deeper Into Gulf of Mexico, After Triumphs and Tragedy

While rivals bank on big new plays in Guyana and Namibia, the new BP CEO is focused on heartland waters off the coast of Louisiana and Texas.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Cenovus Energy, Cameco, Origin Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

PG&E Nears Deal With KKR for Stake in Power Business Spinoff

The California utility is seeking regulatory approval to sell KKR part of a new company that would house most of its power generation business.

A Massive U.S. Nuclear Plant Is Finally Complete. It Might Be the Last of Its Kind.

Cost overruns and delays at Southern Co.'s Plant Vogtle pushed U.S. nuclear power in a different direction.

OMV Profit Tops Hopes, Keeps Outlook

OMV reported first-quarter profits ahead of forecasts despite revenue falling on lower gas prices, and backed its full-year production guidance.

PetroChina's Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales

PetroChina's net profit and revenue rose, primarily due to a rise in sales volume for the Chinese state-controlled oil company's oil and gas products.

