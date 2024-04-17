Oil posts back-to-back losses, suffering from 'uneasy calm' on Middle East tensions

Oil futures notched back-to-back-session losses on Tuesday.

Wall Street Is Betting OPEC+ Can Fend Off $100 Oil

Traders expect spare capacity will cap crude prices despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Are Battery-Powered Home Appliances in Our Future?

Appliances with batteries are designed to keep working when the power goes off. Some researchers believe they also could help prop up the electrical grid.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on U.S. LNG, BP and Shell and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president's lieutenants.

The Home-Solar Boom Gets a 'Gut Punch'

The nation's biggest residential solar market is tanking and installations could decline 13% nationwide, despite a clean energy push.

Energy-Guzzling AI Is Also the Future of Energy Savings

Data centers need more power because of artificial intelligence, but other buildings can use the technology to conserve.

Putin Told IAEA Russia Plans to Restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Ukrainian plant is currently under Russian occupation. It is perched on a front line, artillery passing overhead, and encircled by Russian land mines.

IEA Expects Global Oil-Demand Growth to Slow Further in 2025

The International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil-demand growth this year and said the pace of expansion is set to further decelerate in 2025 as the post-pandemic rebound runs its course and the electric-vehicle rollout weighs on consumption.

Plastic Is Everywhere. Now Big Oil Companies Are Producing Even More of It.

With gasoline's days numbered, oil companies are sending huge amounts of their production to chemical plants for plastic. What it means for companies and the environment.

