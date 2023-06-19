* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback

* Canadian producer prices fall 1% in May

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.7%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency consolidating some recent gains as oil prices fell and investors awaited testimony later this week by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The loonie was down 0.1% at 1.3215 to the greenback, or 75.67 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3180 to 1.3228. On Friday, it touched a nine-month high at 1.3176.

"It has had a big, big run," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada. "There is a little position squaring today, given some weakness in other currencies."

All the G10 currencies posted declines against the U.S. dollar. With the exception of the yen, the losses were larger than the loonie's.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Traders will closely watch U.S. congressional testimony scheduled to be given by Powell on Wednesday and Thursday after the Fed's move last week to skip a rate hike bolstered investor sentiment.

Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will release minutes for its policy decision two weeks ago when it hiked its benchmark rate for the first time since January.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.7% on Monday as questions over China's economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts.

Canadian producer prices fell by 1.0% in May from April on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, as well as primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said.

Separate data added to evidence of a recovery in Canada's housing market after a year-long slump. The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index rose 1.6% in May from April, its third straight monthly increase.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 7.2 basis points to 3.425%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)