MARKET MOVEMENTS:

-- Brent crude oil is up 0.9% at $84.18 a barrel.

-- European benchmark gas is 1.4% higher at EUR38.33 a megawatt hour.

-- Gold futures are flat at $1,927.80 a troy ounce.

-- LME three-month copper futures are up 0.9% at $8,244 a metric ton.

-- Wheat futures are down 0.9% to $6.18 a bushel.

TOP STORY:

China Demands U.S. Lift Steel, Aluminum Tariffs After WTO Ruling

China's Commerce Ministry has demanded the U.S. immediately lift tariffs imposed on Chinese steel and aluminum products after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of Washington against Beijing in the nations' tariff dispute.

A WTO dispute settlement panel said Wednesday that China acted "inconsistently" with the WTO obligations by imposing additional duties on some U.S. imports in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The U.S. levied 25% tariffs on China-imported steel and 10% on Chinese aluminum in 2018 on national-security grounds. Then President Donald Trump cited the need to protect domestic manufacturers from global overproduction of the metals.

In response, Beijing imposed additional duties of between 15% and 25% on some U.S. imports.

In a statement late Wednesday, China's Commerce Ministry said it is studying the WTO report and will follow up in accordance with WTO rules.

OTHER STORIES:

In China, Bidding Wars for Lithium Top Out at 1,300 Times the Starting Price

In the first six months of 2023, global lithium prices have more than halved. But Chinese companies have been spending heavily on domestic lithium sources as they try to secure access to the metal at the heart of the energy transition.

When a recent auction for exploration rights at a lithium site in China's southwestern Sichuan province closed, it had garnered more than 11,000 bids.

The auction for the Jiada Lithium Mine closed earlier this week at the equivalent of about $580 million-1,300 times higher than its starting price, according to data from the government-run Sichuan Public Resources Trading Center. Last week, an auction for the Lijiagoubei Lithium Mine, also in Sichuan, closed at more than 1,700 times the opening bid.

The frenetic bidding reflects market participants' expectations that demand for lithium batteries will only continue to grow. In the first five months of 2023, China's lithium-battery exports reached $26.7 billion, a 66% jump from the same period a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data.

--

Gold Resilience Boosted by Central Banks Demand Amid Headwinds

Gold prices have been falling in recent days on the back of macroeconomic headwinds, but analysts are highlighting that its value is still holding up relatively well compared with historical prices and should stay firm in the medium term.

Futures in New York were trading at roughly $1,925 a troy ounce on Thursday, more than 4% lower for the month. However, according to analysts, gold still remains attractive in the medium term.

"To put this into context gold prices are still 4.2% higher year-to-date and have proved very resilient despite rising interest rates and continued selling from ETFs where volumes have fallen from just under 94 million ounces to 90.5 million ounces," George Cheveley, portfolio manager at investment fund Ninety One said in an email.

MARKET TALKS:

Palm Oil Prices End Higher; Strong Demand May Lift Near-Term Prices

1017 GMT - Palm oil prices ended higher, with robust demand from India pumping up prices in the near term. The wide spread with soy oil is also creating buying room for palm oil, said Abdul Hameed, director of sales at Pakistan-based Manzoor Trading. He said CPO futures may touch MYR4,000 a ton after strong Malaysian palm oil export figures for the first 15 days of August. Dry weather in the U.S., which could weigh on crop production in October, as well as concerns over grain supply amid escalating conflict in the Black Sea due to the Ukraine war, could support palm oil prices, he added. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives contract for November delivery ended MYR76 higher at MYR3,922 a ton. (yingxian.wong@wsj.com)

--

Metal Prices Inch Higher Amid Macro Uncertainty

0748 GMT - Metal prices are rising, reversing some of Wednesday's losses, as worries over sticky inflation in the U.S. keep pressure on. Three-month copper is up 0.5% to $8,212.50 a metric ton while aluminum is 0.1% higher at $2,142.50 a ton. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that some members felt more monetary tightening was needed to fight persistent inflation. "This is a very bearish macro environment," Peak Trading Research says in a note. "In response to these Fed minutes, traders have penciled in a higher probability of another 2023 Fed hike, interest rates have risen to new multi-decade highs, and the U.S. dollar has strengthened...a headwind for our commodity markets." (yusuf.khan@wsj.com)

--

Oil Steadies After Fed Hints at Possibility of More Rate Rises

0730 GMT - Oil markets are steadying, having fallen sharply late Wednesday, with weak Chinese economic data and the possibility of more interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve hitting sentiment. Brent crude and WTI are both 0.4% higher at $83.83 a barrel and $79.68 a barrel, respectively. That follows WTI losing 2% and Brent falling 1.7% on Wednesday. "The latest Fed minutes will not be helping sentiment, with them suggesting that the U.S. Fed may have some more work to do when it comes to monetary tightening," ING analysts say in a note. A strong dollar is also hitting oil, but fundamentals remain largely constructive as cuts from OPEC+ should mean inventories will be drawn down later this year, ING adds. (yusuf.khan@wsj.com)

