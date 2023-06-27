MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

E.U.-New Zealand free trade agreement press conference; U.K. capital issuance statistics; Italy consumer and business confidence surveys; trading updates from Prosus, Naspers, Petrofac

Opening Call:

European shares may start slightly higher as investors brush aside the short-lived weekend mutiny in Russia. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; the dollar fell slightly; Treasurys were little changed; while oil futures and gold gained.

Equities:

European stock futures rose slightly early Tuesday, as investors assess the ramifications of a volatile weekend in Russia and jitters over the economic outlook persist.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Wagner Group's rebellion as a "criminal activity," and said its organizers would be "brought to justice." Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is evaluating the situation in Russia.

Financial markets had a relatively muted reaction to the past weekend's short-lived revolt in Russia, though some analysts said the prospect of further internal strife after the incident could stoke volatility.

Investors are largely back to focusing on more conventional market drivers: inflation and growth prospects as a flurry of rate hikes by European central banks last week and comments by Fed's Powell has heightened worries about growth.

"With Fed chief Powell reminding everyone the inflation fight is a long way from being over -- and that the Fed could raise rates another 0.5% before they call it quits -- every inflation data point will be closely scrutinized," E-Trade said.

That includes Friday's personal-consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, and the June jobs report next week, it said, which "could determine whether last week's pullback remains just that or turns into something bigger."

Global central bankers will meet in Portugal this week for the European Central Bank's annual forum. Inflation figures for the eurozone are also due out later this week.

"Equity markets are providing the least amount of opportunities right now," said Aspect Capital. "They're not a drag; they're almost not a feature."

However, Heartland Advisors said it was hunting for bargains in segments where shares have sunk but could bounceback.

"We're taking what the market gives us," it said. "There are pockets of opportunity."

Forex:

The dollar weakened slightly in Asia.

Despite Russia averting a political crisis, signs of President Putin's eroding grip on power spurs "worrying questions about a chaotic frenzy to fill the vacuum," said Mizuho Bank.

While a geopolitical crisis has been defused, risks aren't depleted, which leads to relatively firm USD, it added.

Bonds:

Treasurys were little changed early Tuesday as investors brushed aside a short-lived, weekend mutiny in Russia and looked ahead to data that may offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Investors will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again on Wednesday, following his semiannual testimony to Congress last week.

"Chair Powell will grab the headlines this week in terms of Fed communications, as most Fed officials appear set to stay on the sidelines," TD Securities said.

"Most attention on the data calendar this week will be focused on Friday's release of the PCE report for May. While we look for deceleration in both consumer income and spending on a monthly basis vs April, the inflation component of the report will grab most market attention."

Energy:

Oil futures rose early Tuesday, with prices finding modest support from a short-lived mutiny by Russia's Wagner Group that raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grasp on power and the production outlook for one of the world's key oil producers.

Galaxy Futures analysts pointed out that while geopolitical uncertainties in Russia may trigger some supply concerns in the near term, demand expectations are likely to remain pessimistic in the longer run, which would pressure crude prices.

"While the immediate supply risks have disappeared, the market will likely have to start pricing in a larger risk premium for oil given the growing instability in Russia," ING said.

"How much of a risk premium will really depend on how the aftermath of the failed insurrection is dealt with."

Taking a look at the bigger picture for oil, meanwhile, the demand side -- particularly China's soft economy appears to be having more of an impact on the larger price trend for oil, said SIA Wealth Management.

Given that, China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data due later this week may be the "next event of note," it said.

Read: Russia's Putin survives short-lived Wagner Group mutiny. Here's what that means for oil.

Metals:

Gold futures gained in Asia early Tuesday.

Galaxy Futures analysts warn that the precious metal is likely to remain under continued downward pressure in the near term.

They point to continued strength in the dollar and persistently tight monetary policies as key drags for gold prices.

"Lower rates and a softer dollar have given gold a small lift," said Bannockburn Global Forex, adding that the precious metal traded near $1,910 before the weekend, a three-month low.

The most important price level everyone is looking at is $1,900, and bulls are hoping that the price will continue to remain above that level, said Zaye Capital Markets.

If prices fail to hold that level, it's likely that prices will fall toward the $1,850 mark, it said.

--

Copper advanced on signs of potential supply shortages.

Investor Robert Friedland has reportedly warned that the mining industry is struggling to expand supply ahead of quickening demand, ANZ Research said.

Also, heavy rains and flooding recently in Chile have led to the closure of some copper mines there, it added.

--

Iron-ore futures were higher in China, following a pullback for four straight sessions, as market sentiment got a boost from potential property market stimulus.

Investors are expecting Beijing to roll out more demand-side stimulus policies in the real estate sector, Galaxy Futures said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

The stock market is headed for a big first-half gain. What history says that means for the rest of 2023.

The U.S. stock market has done well coming into the end of the first half of 2023 with the large-cap benchmark index S&P 500 up more than 13% so far this year.

If history is any indication, investors may have reason to be even more optimistic about the next six months, according to Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

The economy was supposed to cave in by now. It hasn't - and GDP is set to rise again.

The U.S. economy was supposed to be teetering on the verge of recession by now. It's not.

Why not? The short answer: Consumers keep spending, helped by rising wages and rock-solid job security. Businesses are loath to lay off workers who have been hard to hire in the first place.

Russia Tries to Restore Control, as Putin Blasts Mutineers

The leader of an abortive military mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended the short-lived insurrection and claimed on Monday he wasn't trying to oust President Vladimir Putin of Russia, while Putin blasted the organizers of a revolt that presented the most serious challenge to his 23 years in power.

Prigozhin defended his actions in an 11-minute audio clip posted by his press service, saying Wagner's aim wasn't to overthrow the government but to protest the way the paramilitary group was being treated. Russian state media reported that the Wagner leader, whose whereabouts is unknown, is still under criminal investigation.

Gucci Owner Is Buying Perfume Maker Creed to Grow Its Luxury Empire

PARIS-Gucci owner Kering is buying luxury cologne maker Creed, a 263-year-old business that once counted King George III among its clients, as the luxury giant looks to expand in the fast-growing sector for cosmetics and fragrances.

The acquisition marks a major step for Kering's ambitions to build a new beauty division. A number of fashion groups like Kering have typically licensed their brands for beauty products to third parties, rather than directly run beauty operations themselves. That is now changing as companies seek to tap in to an industry that acts as a gateway for consumers entering the luxury-goods market.

Lucid Revs Up Aston Martin's EV Plans

In an example of the kind of partnership the car industry needs more of, the next Bond movie just might feature an electric-car chase powered by California technology.

Lucid Group shares were up 13% in early-morning trading after sports-car maker Aston Martin Lagonda said it would buy components from the Silicon Valley electric-vehicle startup. Lucid will initially get $142 million and a roughly 3.7% stake in the British company, which made much of its trademark association with fictional spy James Bond when it went public in 2018.

Analysis: Greek Bonds Set to Shine as Elections Could Pave Way to Investment-Grade Status

A resounding victory in Greece's elections for the incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party could prove a milestone for the country's credit rating to be upgraded to investment-grade status later this year, analysts say.

This should be a further boon for Greek bonds, allowing their yields to continue recent sharp falls.

OPEC Woos Guyana, Tiny Nation That Sits Atop Massive Oil Field

GEORGETOWN, Guyana-Thanks to a transformational oil find, this tiny nation has built ties in recent years with the world's most influential energy companies, financiers and governments. Now, it has a powerful new suitor: OPEC.

The oil cartel is courting Guyana to become its newest member, in a bid to extend the bloc's influence into a small South American country that has suddenly become the world's fastest-growing oil producer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robinhood Lays Off About 7% of Its Full-Time Employees

