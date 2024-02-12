MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

No major economic data expected; trading updates from Galp Energia, Lagardere, Smith & Nephew

Opening Call:

European stock futures were higher at the start of the week; Most Asian stock benchmarks are closed Monday for the Lunar New year holiday; the dollar edged lower; oil futures and gold also declined.

Equities:

European stock futures were tracking higher early Monday as investors prepare for this week's release of the first big U.S. inflation report of the year and digest more coming corporate earnings.

Technology stocks drove the S&P 500 past another milestone and to a fresh record on Friday, with the broad index closing above 5000 points for the first time.

"The main reason the market has gone higher over the past 15 weeks has been the Fed pivot, the idea that the Fed is done raising interest rates to being on pause or cutting them. I think that's a big catalyst for the rally that we have seen," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisors Alliance.

Investors will get a fresh read on U.S. inflation when the latest consumer price data is published on Tuesday. Retail sales data is due Thursday and supplier prices will be gauged anew on Friday.

Randy Watsek, a New York financial adviser with Birch Lane Group of Raymond James, said that because of solid earnings growth, he is finding plenty of attractive stocks for long-term investors despite the run-up in share prices.

Forex:

The USD Index may trade sideways this week, said NAB's FX Strategy Team.

Focus is likely to be on core U.S. CPI due out this week, where the data will probably be a swing factor for "moving the dial" on market pricing of Fed rate cuts in May and beyond, the team said.

Bonds:

There was no trading in Treasurys amid a holiday in Japan.

Focus is on the CPI report for January due Tuesday, said U.S. economist Michael Reid of RBC Capital Markets.

"Our forecast calls for a [month-over-month] rise of 0.2% in headline and 0.3% in core," Reid said.

While the progress in core on a [year-over-year] basis is sluggish, a monthly 0.3% print is consistent with the 'more good data' that the Fed wants to see, he said.

Energy:

Oil futures declined in Asia, coming off weekly highs on Friday in a possible technical adjustment.

Oil prices could see an upside amid the continuing Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, the market focus will also be on OPEC's monthly oil market report due on Tuesday, and the IEA's report on Thursday.

Brent's moves back above the $80-per-barrel level could trigger "a bit of nervousness about inflationary pressures," a team of Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid said.

Metals:

Gold was lower ieary Monday amid subdued trading during the Lunar New Year holiday.

With key markets including Japan and China closed, trading is likely to be thin.

Investors will likely wait for U.S. CPI data due Tuesday to get further clues on the Fed's rate path.

--

Copper was trading in a sideways range following the fall in prices on Friday.

The Lunar New Year holidays in China seemed to have dragged on investor sentiment, as did rising inventory, said Westpac analysts in a commentary.

As markets in other key Asian countries such as Japan are also closed, trading is likely to remain subdued.

--

Deflationary pressures and thin steelmaking profits in China are likely to hold back any Chinese "tidal wave of steel scrap," which has so far been elusive, Morgan Stanley analysts reckon.

They note Chinese scrap use being at its lowest in six years and said they are "increasingly cautious over China's ability to rapidly grow its obsolete scrap volumes."

Iron ore would benefit from this, they said, as forecasters have long tipped rising scrap availability would erode demand for the raw material.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Stocks Are at Records, but Are They Expensive? These Models Have an Answer

Stocks are setting repeated highs, reigniting a perennial debate among investors about whether they are too expensive.

The S&P 500 has climbed 5.4% to start 2024 and closed above 5000 for the first time Friday, its 10th record of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 2.6%, setting 11 records along the way.

Can the U.S. Break China's Grip on Solar?

China has come to dominate every step of the long, complex manufacturing process for solar panels.

Part of the reason for that dominance, built over two decades, is that the cost of everything from electricity to labor is much cheaper there than in places such as the U.S. or Europe. More recently, the massive scale of China's solar-manufacturing operations has become an advantage, as it attracts talent, research money and ecosystems of suppliers.

Now, as demand for renewable energy explodes, the U.S. is trying to build its own solar-manufacturing supply chain almost from scratch and supporting the effort with sizable subsidies.

New York Community Bancorp Went From a Crisis Winner to Banking's Next Worry

New York Community Bancorp closed a transformational deal in late 2022, buying mortgage lender Flagstar Bancorp to nearly double its size. Four months later, it struck again, buying parts of Signature Bank, which had just been seized by regulators during a bank run.

The deals catapulted NYCB from a relatively small lender focused on niche commercial real estate into the regulators' group of big diversified commercial banks. It also crossed $100 billion in assets, bringing increased regulatory scrutiny and rules.

Zelensky's Military Shake-Up Ties Him to Battlefield Performance

KYIV, Ukraine-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to replace his top general last week was arguably his most consequential choice since opting to stay in Kyiv rather than flee in the early days of Russia's invasion.

After weeks of speculation, Zelensky dismissed Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhniy as commander in chief of the armed forces in the most significant shake-up of the country's leadership in nearly two years of war.

NATO Leader Blasts Trump's Suggestion He Would Encourage Russian Invasion of U.S. Allies

President Biden and NATO leaders on Sunday denounced presidential candidate Donald Trump's latest comments that he would encourage Russia to invade U.S. allies that don't contribute sufficiently to military defense.

"NATO remains ready and able to defend all Allies," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a statement. "Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk. I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election the U.S. will remain a strong and committed NATO Ally."

Ukraine Says Russia Is Using Starlink at the Front Line, Prompting Pushback From Elon Musk

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian forces are using SpaceX's satellite internet system near the front line in occupied parts of Ukraine, Kyiv's military intelligence agency said, potentially undercutting a major battlefield advantage for Ukraine's army.

Access to the system, known as Starlink, has enabled front-line Ukrainian forces to communicate via secure internet chat apps, allowing them to stay in contact without relying on cell or radio signals, which are easier to intercept.

Defying Biden, Netanyahu Doubles Down on Plans to Fight in Rafah

TEL AVIV-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raising the stakes in his widening rift with President Biden during a tempestuous election year, took his message directly to American voters in two television interviews Sunday, arguing that Israel must pursue Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah until the militant group is destroyed.

Netanyahu's determination to crush the military power of Hamas, which Israel, the U.S. and other countries deem a terrorist organization, runs against increasing concern in the White House that Israel is pressing a military campaign that is causing a humanitarian crisis and has no clear resolution.

Permian Rivals Near Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil-and-Gas Behemoth

Rivals Diamondback Energy and Endeavor Energy Resources are finalizing a merger that would create an oil-and-gas behemoth worth more than $50 billion, as higher oil prices and a rush to grab prime acreage fuel consolidation in the energy sector.

Diamondback could announce a deal with the closely held Endeavor as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, assuming the talks don't hit a last-minute snag.

The Priciest Shareholder Fight Ever Is Headed to Disney's Boardroom

A boardroom brawl at Walt Disney is expected to be the most expensive shareholder fight ever, and a chance for everyday investors to have a big impact.

Two activist hedge funds-Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management and the smaller Blackwells Capital-are separately going toe-to-toe with Disney to gain spots on its board and challenge the strategy of Chief Executive Bob Iger.

Why Three Media Giants Made a Hail Mary Bet on Sports Streaming

Executives at the National Football League were in Las Vegas on Tuesday preparing for this weekend's Super Bowl when they got word from news reports that their business-and the sports media industry writ large-was about to change in a fundamental way.

Disney's ESPN and Fox, two of the league's biggest media partners, announced that alongside Warner Bros. Discovery they would create a new streaming service to offer all their live-sports programming. The NFL, a titan that's used to having a seat at the table in any discussion affecting its future and content, was out of the loop. Executives including Commissioner Roger Goodell and media chief Brian Rolapp were caught off guard by the news.

Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC's Twitter Inquiry

A federal judge has sided with the Securities and Exchange Commission, ordering billionaire Elon Musk to testify again in the agency's investigation of his 2022 purchase of Twitter.

