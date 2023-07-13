Shares of energy companies fell as traders rotated out of sectors thought to gain during inflationary eras.

The rate of wholesale inflation slowed to 0.1% on an annual basis in June, according to the Labor Department.

Saudi Arabia is set to fall below Russia and lose its spot as the largest oil producer in the OPEC+ alliance as its production cuts begin to bite, tightening the oil market just as prices appear to be turning higher, the International Energy Agency said.

Denbury shares slipped after Exxon Mobil agreed to buy the pipeline operator for about $4.9 billion, a modest premium to its Wednesday closing price.

Natural gas futures fell 3.3% to $2.55 per million British thermal units, giving back some recent gains despite a surge in demand related to extreme heat in much of the U.S.

