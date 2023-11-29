Shares of energy companies fell amid doubts about the outlook for production and demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies are considering new oil production cuts of as much as 1 million barrels a day, delegates said, despite tensions in oil markets amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were reportedly at odds over the prudent next step for the cartel to take, with Saudi pushing for cuts and the UAE resisting the call.

Oil futures rose 1.9% to $77.86 a barrel.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has made a roughly $1 billion investment in refiner Phillips 66 and is pushing for the appointment of two directors as it seeks to bolster the energy company's fortunes. Shares of Phillips rose sharply.

