Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures amid trepidation ahead of the OPEC + meeting later this week.

"I believe some questions invstors will ponder are [firstly,] whether there are further oil supply cuts ahead," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"And, if the Fed is getting closer to wrapping up its rate hike cycle, does the U.S. dollar weaken?" A weaker dollar could boost the price of oil, "unless there's this eventual slowdown in the global economy that causes demand to dwindle," said Joyce.

A combination of these dynamics makes the outlook for oil very muddy, Joyce said.

Mediators were working to resolve a dispute between Israel and Hamas over which hostages should be released by the militant group as a ceasefire was extended by two days.

Baker Hughes is among oil and gas gear and services providers enjoying a lift amid a resurgence in the oil gas industry, in part due to slowing sales of electric vehicles.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-23 1714ET