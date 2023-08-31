WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market saw little movement on Thursday morning with lower-than-normal trading activity despite positive sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was also little changed, but Malaysian palm oil was up and European rapeseed was mostly higher. Crude oil also was up after a large draw from U.S. inventories and speculation OPEC+ will maintain supply cuts.

The Canadian dollar was up nearly one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

Chances of rain and thunderstorms exist throughout the Prairies Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid-20 degrees Celsius in Alberta and Saskatchewan and the high-20s in Manitoba.

Nearly 6,150 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:40 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Nov. 809.70 up 0.50 Jan. 814.70 dn 0.10 Mar. 815.00 dn 1.70 May 811.90 dn 2.20

