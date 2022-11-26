Advanced search
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:59 2022-11-25 pm EST
83.79 USD   -1.44%
02:18pU.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan oil
RE
02:17pOPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions - IRAQ'S SOMO
RE
02:17pOpec+ october decision to cut output by 2 mln bpd helps maintain…
RE
Summary 
Summary

IRAQ PRODUCES 11 PERCENT OF OPEC+' TOTAL OUTPUT - IRAQI STATE NE…

11/26/2022 | 01:58pm EST
IRAQ PRODUCES 11 PERCENT OF OPEC+' TOTAL OUTPUT - IRAQI STATE NEWS AGENCY CITING SOMO


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral