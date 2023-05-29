Saudi Arabia, Russia Ties Under Strain Over Oil-Production Cuts

Tensions are rising between Saudi Arabia and Russia as Moscow keeps pumping large volumes of cheaper crude into the market, undermining Riyadh's efforts to bolster energy prices.

Oil prices score a weekly gain as traders assess potential for more OPEC+ production cuts

Oil futures settle higher on Friday, contributing to a gain for the week, as investors weigh prospects for more output cuts from OPEC+.

Texas, a Clean-Energy Pioneer, Turns Against Renewables

The state welcomed wind and solar power for years, fueling rapid growth. Now Republicans want a rollback.

Petrobras Requests Reversal of Decision to Block Exploratory Well

Petróleo Brasleiro said it has asked Brazil's environmental agency to reverse a decision it made to block the state-controlled oil company from drilling an exploratory well off the country's northern coast.

Gas Prices Give Drivers a Reprieve Heading Into Memorial Day Weekend

Weak demand for fuel and low oil prices have pushed down gasoline costs after last year's record.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the number of active, oil-targeted rigs, Ford partnering with Tesla, Centrica, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

Investments in Solar Power Eclipse Oil for First Time

Government spending, including Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, has helped drive a gap between clean-energy spending and fossil-fuel investments.

United Utilities Profit Slides, Misses Consensus

United Utilities reported a 28% drop in underlying profit, reflecting lower consumption, higher inflation and increased operational costs.

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Be 'Near Normal' in 2023, NOAA Predicts

The forecast calls for 12 to 17 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher between June 1 to Nov. 30.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop by Most in 6 Months

U.S. inventories of crude oil saw their biggest decline last week since late November, dropping by 12.5 million barrels, while gasoline and diesel fuel supplies also fell.

