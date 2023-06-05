Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Output After OPEC Clash

Saudi Arabia said it would make a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day as part of a deal between OPEC and its allies after hours of wrangling over the cartel's production plan.

Renewable Energy in Texas Avoids Nightmare Scenario

State legislators have dropped the more extreme attempts to curb wind and solar projects, but uncertainties remain.

Oil prices settle higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting, but post a loss for the week

Oil futures settle higher on Friday, but register a weekly loss, as traders await the outcome of a weekend meeting of OPEC+ ministers.

Exxon, Chevron Near Deals to Drill in Gas-Rich Algeria

The North African nation's vast reserves and proximity to Europe make it attractive to the U.S. drillers that have huge cash troves to invest.

China's Green Revolution is Quietly Succeeding

China is within striking distance of its ambitious wind and solar power targets for 2025. That is great news for the planet, but the boom is a mixed blessing for investors.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the oil-rig count, Velesto Energy, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week to 38.9 million barrels, the EIA said

Debt-Ceiling Bill Alters U.S. Environmental Law, in Boost to Energy Projects

Backers of permitting changes say the measure marks a good first step, but environmentalists are concerned about the inclusion of a natural gas pipeline in the bill.

Chevron Upgraded, Seen as a Good Defensive Oil Play. The Stock Rises.

RBC follows J.P. Morgan analysts in bumping the energy company's shares.

ESG Blowback: Exxon, Chevron Investors Reject Climate Measures

The shareholders' votes, along with others in Europe, deal a blow to activists.

