Oil prices end lower, erasing gains seen after Saudi plan for production cut

Oil futures end lower on Tuesday, with worries over the global economic outlook leading prices to give back gains seen in the wake of Saudi Arabia's plan to further cut its production in July.

EIA predicts record-high 2023 and 2024 U.S. oil output

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its oil-price forecasts for this year and next, and said it expects U.S. production to hit record highs as global supplies tighten following a decision by major oil producers last weekend to extend their production cuts through 2024.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil, the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, Sembcorp Industries, RWE and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Saudi Output Cut to Boost Oil Prices Could Be Costly

The 10% reduction in output suggests Riyadh is willing to sacrifice market share to prop up prices.

Analysis: OPEC+ Meeting Shows Saudi Arabia's Willingness to Backstop Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia emerged with a deal that appears to have at least patched up some intra-OPEC issues and could halt a slide in oil prices that is hurting Saudi state coffers, analysts say.

The Price of Oil Is Rising. 6 Stocks to Play It.

At just over $73 a barrel, WTI crude remains above a key "support" level in the high-sixties.

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Output After OPEC Clash

Saudi Arabia said it would make a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day as part of a deal between OPEC and its allies after hours of wrangling over the cartel's production plan.

Renewable Energy in Texas Avoids Nightmare Scenario

State legislators have dropped the more extreme attempts to curb wind and solar projects, but uncertainties remain.

Saudi Oil Minister Takes Combative Stance With Wall Street Speculators

As the world's biggest oil producers gather to decide on a production plan, the spotlight is on Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman's fixation on traders whose bets can cause crude prices to fall.

Exxon, Chevron Near Deals to Drill in Gas-Rich Algeria

The North African nation's vast reserves and proximity to Europe make it attractive to the U.S. drillers that have huge cash troves to invest.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0015ET