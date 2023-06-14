Oil scores first gain in 4 sessions as China's rate cut boosts prospects for demand

Oil futures finish higher Tuesday for the first time in four sessions, recouping most of their losses from a day earlier when the global crude benchmark marked its lowest settlement since December 2021.

OPEC Production Slumps as Voluntary Cuts Bite

The group accelerated its efforts to tighten the oil market as a handful of the group's largest members sharply slashed output as planned.

BP Refinery Suffered Cascade of Malfunctions Before Fatal Explosion

In a preliminary report, government investigators cite the repercussions of keeping the Ohio plant running in the hours before two brothers were killed.

Centrica Confident on Full-Year Outcome

Centrica said its performance in the first five months of the year has been strong overall, and it expects adjusted earnings to be around the top end of market expectations.

Analysis: Thyssenkrupp Nucera's Real Test Could Come After IPO

The hydrogen company's ability to strike a balance between growth and profitability after its planned initial public offering was questioned by analysts.

Oil-Field-Services Companies Hold Merger Talks

NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy are discussing a deal that would create a bigger player in the consolidating industry.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Ballard Power Systems' plate improvement project, inflation in energy prices, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Analysis: Oil Prices Defy Saudi Cuts as Investors Focus on Cloudy Economic Outlook

The oil market that has defied expectations, with prices falling throughout the year when most analysts had predicted they would rise.

Alpine Investors Finds Private-Equity Backers for $2 Billion Secondary Deal

The buyout shop aims to hold onto HVAC business Apex Services Partners and offer current investors a return of 13.6 times their initial commitments.

CEO Takes Shell's Pitch Direct to Wall Street

Wael Sawan signals openness to more oil production in an effort to woo investors.

