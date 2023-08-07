Oil scores 6th straight weekly rise after supply cuts

Oil futures notch a sixth straight weekly gain after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend supply cuts.

Saudi Arabia Charts Solo Path on OPEC Policy

The kingdom extended a unilateral cut of one million barrels of oil a day and said it could be deepened.

Weather and Wall Street Conspire to Push Up Gas Prices

Gasoline and diesel prices have risen faster than oil in recent weeks.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Baker Hughes rig count, possible further gains in oil prices, the outlook for energy projects, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Sharply as Exports Surge

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 17 million barrels last week, government data showed, compared with expectations for a much smaller decline of 1.3 million barrels.

Oil Price Rally Expected to Peter Out

The rally for oil prices, which took crude to a three-month high and interrupted a period of sideways trading, has likely run its course, according to the consensus estimates of analysts in a survey.

Kimmeridge Raises $1 Billion to Invest in Oil Patch

The energy-focused firm sees opportunity in the depressed prices of oil and gas assets, while other investors flee the sector.

PG&E Scraps Tree-Trimming Program Once Seen as Key to Fire Prevention

The California utility spent more than $2 billion on an effort it says was ineffective. Its focus now is on power-line settings.

BP Profit Declines More Steeply Than Peers'

Second-quarter earnings fell almost 70% from a year-ago bonanza. The London-based oil major boosted its dividend and continued to buy back shares.

Uniper Back in Profit, to Invest Billions in Green Shift

Uniper posted adjusted earnings of EUR3.7 billion for the first half and said it planned to invest more than EUR8 billion through 2030 in its green transformation, tripling its average annual investment.

