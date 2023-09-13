BP CEO Bernard Looney Resigns

The oil company said Looney was "not fully transparent" about past personal relationships with colleagues.

Oil futures end at fresh highs for the year as OPEC forecasts a fourth-quarter supply shortfall

U.S. and global benchmark crude-oil futures settle at fresh highs for the year as OPEC forecasts a fourth-quarter shortfall in global supplies.

California Legislature Passes Sweeping Emissions Bill

The legislation would require large companies doing business in the state to disclose all emissions tied to their operations and supply chain.

SEC Chair Gensler Declines to Give Timeline for Final Climate Disclosure Rule

Gary Gensler suggested that the aspect of the proposed rule related to the reporting of indirect emissions known as 'Scope 3' could be changed.

Demand for Major Fossil Fuels to Peak This Decade

Demand for oil, coal and gas will peak this decade, marking a "historic turning point" in the world's transition toward renewable energy, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on BP's CEO exit, Chevron, Pemex, open interest in agricultural trading, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Refiner Stocks Surge on Diesel Price Spike

Refineries are benefiting from a shift in crude exports. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia have cut their oil production---to prop up oil prices.

Chevron Appeals to Australian Workplace Arbiter to Resolve Labor Impasse

Chevron has asked Australia's workplace arbiter to intervene to resolve a labor dispute at two giant natural-gas operations after negotiations with union representatives failed and workers began partial strikes at the sites.

Energy Stocks Are Back in the Market's Driver's Seat

Oil prices are at their highest level this year.

The Race to Drill America's Longest Oil and Gas Wells

With the shale boom's end in sight, some companies are trying to impress Wall Street by eking out growth-and drilling ever deeper.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 0015ET