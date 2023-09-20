Oil futures post first loss in four sessions

Oil prices touch fresh intraday highs for the year on Tuesday, then settle slightly lower for the session.

The Fed's Next Challenge: $100 Oil

An almost uninterrupted rise in oil prices has pushed benchmark Brent crude close to $100 a barrel, posing a new challenge for central banks in their battle against inflation.

The Unexpected New Winners in the Global Energy War

Western nations are forging unusual alliances to replace natural gas from Russia. "We pushed the accelerator to the maximum."

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP, the outlook for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, Jadestone Energy, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Janet Yellen says she expects soaring oil prices to stabilize

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday she expects oil prices to stabilize and is watching the situation carefully.

Europe's Wind Industry Calls for Support as Struggles Mount

Europe's wind-power industry hopes that new policy support from the European Union will help it cope with a long list of challenges that include high costs, long permitting processes and rising competition on their home turf from Chinese manufacturers.

Fuel Prices Are Soaring: Who Is Feeling the Pinch?

Production cuts made by OPEC and its allies have pushed crude oil to 10-month highs.

Inside Exxon's Strategy to Downplay Climate Change

Internal documents show what the oil giant said publicly was very different from how it approached the issue privately in the Tillerson era.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Rise Sharply

Commercial crude-oil supplies rose by 4 million barrels last week to 420.6 million barrels, compared with analysts predictions that inventories would fall by 1.9 million barrels.

With CEO Out, BP Faces Choice of Whether to Abandon Green Push

The surprise departure of Bernard Looney presents an opportunity for the oil giant to again prioritize fossil fuels.

