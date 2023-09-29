Oil ends lower after U.S. benchmark briefly climbs above $95 a barrel

Oil futures end lower Thursday, giving up earlier gains seen after the U.S. benchmark briefly trades above $95 a barrel.

U.S. Races to Fortify Grid Against Extreme Weather

The Energy Department has announced more than $1 billion this year in funding to boost resilience and adapt to renewable energy.

Oil Is Near $100. Shale Isn't Coming to the Rescue.

Frackers are constrained by investor payouts, inflation and interest rates, keeping spending in check.

Saudi Arabia and Russia Win Big in Gamble on Oil Cuts

Brent crude is climbing toward $100 a barrel after the two OPEC+ nations made a risky choice to slice their production.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on rig-count data from Enverus, Saudi Arabia's national oil company Aramco, natural-gas prices, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall to Lowest Level of 2023

Commercial crude-oil supplies dropped by 2.2 million barrels last week to 416.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' projections of a 600,000-barrel decline..

Rosebank Oil Field Gets U.K. Green Light

Shares of Ithaca Energy and Equinor rose sharply after the U.K. government approved the Rosebank oil and gas development off the coast of Scotland in a potentially controversial decision.

Kremlin's Latest Battle Is With Russia's Oil Companies

Rosneft executives have been pushed out as the Kremlin and the country's oil companies squabble over profits versus stability in the domestic energy market.

Giant Batteries Helped the U.S. Power Grid Eke Through Summer

States are relying more on batteries to avoid blackouts, and additional projects are coming online soon.

Net Zero Is Still Possible, but Clean Energy Spending Must Go Faster

Technologies available today deliver more than 80% of the emissions reductions needed by 2030, IEA says.

