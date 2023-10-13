Climate Advocates Fighting Exxon Were Hacked, Prosecutors Say

Private documents stolen during an extensive scheme appear to have been used to undermine investigations into the oil giant's knowledge of climate change, prosecutors say.

U.S. oil prices retreat for a third straight session, nearly erasing the Israel-Gaza fear premium

U.S. oil futures finish lower for a third straight session on Thursday, erasing the bulk of the rise seen from regional supply risks after Hamas attacked Israel.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Domestic Production Hits Record High

U.S. oil inventories jumped by 10.2 million barrels last week, much more than expected, as domestic production hit a record high.

Super Investor Sam Altman's Interests Collide in a Nuclear Merger

The planned tie-up between a SPAC and aspiring nuclear-reactor maker Oklo is set to work out well for the CEO behind ChatGPT.

Analysts Expect 89 Billion-Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural gas inventories rose by 89 billion cubic feet in the latest week, according to a survey of analysts.

U.S. Sanctions Two Tankers Accused of Violating Russian Oil-Price Cap

The move is the first time the Biden administration has punished market participants for violating the rules.

OPEC Leaves Global Oil-Demand Forecast Mostly Unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its forecast for the global oil market largely unchanged, continuing to forecast rising demand despite cuts to supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia lasting until the end of the year.

Israel Conflict Poses Increased Risk to Oil Markets, IEA Warns

The energy watchdog raised its demand forecast for this year to a record as OPEC supply remains constrained.

Exxon to Buy Pioneer for $60 Billion to Create Shale Giant

The deal is Exxon's largest since its merger with Mobil in the late 1990s and is the biggest corporate transaction so far this year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Exxon Mobil's acquisition of Pioneer, natural gas prices, Exxon, Pioneer Natural and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

