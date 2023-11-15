U.S. oil prices give up gains to finish flat ahead of government data on crude supplies

U.S. oil prices give up gains to finish flat ahead of government data on crude supplies

Big Oil Producer Lines Up African Carbon Deals Ahead of Climate Talks

The U.A.E, one of the world's biggest exporters of fossil fuels, is attempting to position itself as a global carbon market leader as it prepares to host the COP28 climate talks.

German Government Grants Siemens Energy EUR7.5 Billion Loan Guarantee

The government required that all stakeholders participate 'appropriately, ' Siemens said.

Garcia's Take: Blackstone Pursues a 'Broad' Clean-Energy Strategy

The firm avoids crowded wind and solar segments to focus on equipment suppliers, software makers and consultants.

Glencore-Led Group to Buy Teck's Coal Business

The deal, which values the business at around $9 billion, would cap a lengthy saga and be one of the biggest in mining this year.

RWE Keeps Guidance After Profits Surge

RWE backed its 2023 outlook after it reported a sharp rise in earnings for the first nine months, driven by renewable-energy generation and growth in its supply and trading division.

Orsted Shakes Up Management Team as Challenges Hit Industry

Orsted's finance chief and chief operating officer are leaving the company as it reshuffles its management to contend with increasingly challenging conditions buffeting the wind industry.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Archer Daniels Midland and Marathon Petroleum, open interest in commodity markets, AtkinsRealis, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Can Lower Gas Prices Last?

Energy traders hope OPEC will prop up a slumping oil market.

OPEC Raises Oil-Demand Forecast, Says Weak Sentiment Is Exaggerated

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised its expectations for global oil demand this year, saying that weak sentiment is exaggerated and that the economy is more resilient than originally appeared, as the group's own output crept higher.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-23 0015ET