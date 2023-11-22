U.S. oil prices log first loss in 3 sessions as traders look to weekly supply data, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. oil futures on Tuesday marked their first decline in three sessions, while global benchmark crude prices finish higher.

Siemens Energy Eyes Gamesa Profits After Fiscal 2026

Siemens Energy said it has defined a plan for its troubled wind-turbine unit to reach breakeven by fiscal 2026 and return to profitability thereafter.

Find insight on the shift to clean energy, Crescent Point Energy, Orsted, Petronas Gas and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

NRG Energy CEO Exits Amid Board Shakeup

NRG Energy replaced its chief executive and adding new members to the board after a push for new leadership by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Find insight on crude-oil prices, European integrated energy, NRG Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

This Coal Giant Now Wants to Get Out of Coal

Glencore has set in motion a plan to quit coal, leaving it to focus on green metals.

Clean-Energy Startups Expected a Gusher of Government Money. They Are Still Waiting.

Companies often need to show progress to get government cash but struggle without it.

PG&E Wins Approval to Bury More Than 1,200 Miles of Power Lines

The utility said its plan is essential to preventing wildfires in California. The company's power lines have ignited numerous deadly fires in recent years.

U.S. Sanctions Shipping Companies for Allegedly Evading Russia Oil Price Cap

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on more shipping companies and vessels that it says evaded a cap meant to cut Russia's oil revenue.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise by 3.6 Million Barrels

U.S. oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 10, above forecasts calling for a rise of 800,000 barrels.

