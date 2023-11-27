Origin Energy Bidder Doesn't Know How Much Largest Shareholder Wants

The consortium bidding to acquire Origin Energy for nearly US$11 billion still doesn't know what price the Australian power company's biggest shareholder wants to get a deal done.

Brazil Charts $100 Billion Path to Be Global Oil Power

New investment plan announced by state-controlled oil company Petrobras comes as Brazil eyes expanding exploration.

Oil-and-Gas Companies Account for Only 1% of Clean-Energy Investment Globally, IEA Says

A new report warns that the fossil-fuel industry isn't investing enough in decarbonization.

Brookfield Consortium's Revised Origin Energy Offer Fails to Convince Biggest Shareholder

A consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management made last-ditch changes to its near $11 billion offer for Origin Energy but failed to convince Origin's biggest shareholder to back the deal.

Oil prices settle lower as OPEC+ delays meeting amid reported infighting

Oil futures end lower Wednesday, but off the session's worst levels, after OPEC+ delays a meeting that had been set for Sunday.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rose by 8.7 Million Barrels

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories increased more than expected last week while refinery capacity use rose from a week before.

OPEC Delays Summit Over Production Spat

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed its summit as it tries to resolve a disagreement over the production of African nations, according to delegates.

Natural Gas Ends Higher on Storage Draw

Natural gas futures settled 1.8% higher after a small decrease in natural gas supplies was reported against expectations of an increase.

The Bill for Offshore Wind Power Is Rising

With offshore wind projects bleeding cash, governments will have to pay more to hit their clean-energy targets. Recent auctions show just how much more.

Enel Outlines 2024-26 Strategy

Enel said it plans to boost investments in grids and refocus its renewables strategy while boosting cash generation and cutting costs as part of its plan for the 2024-26 period.

