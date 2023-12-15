Oil prices end at highest level in over a week as softer U.S. dollar triggers short-covering rally

Oil prices climbed sharply on Thursday to post their highest settlement in more than a week as a decline in the U.S. dollar helped boost commodity prices.

Oil-Demand Growth Seen Weakening in 2024

Global oil-demand growth is expected to slow next year, reflecting the slowdown in major economies in the wake of higher interest rates, the IEA said.

Natural Gas Futures Gain Amid Commodities Rally

Natural gas futures settled higher with more help from a broad post-Fed commodities rally than any change in the weather, with forecasts still pointing to milder-than-usual temperatures for most of December.

The Sea-Monster-Sized Ship Disrupting Biden's Wind-Energy Dreams

The costly, delayed construction of the Charybdis highlights a shortage of crucial ships.

Will the End of Fossil Fuels Spoil the Lucky Country's Streak?

Australia's moniker has often proved apt in part because of its plentiful natural resources. It is also uniquely vulnerable to climate change. Would a fossil-fuel-free world save it or destroy it?

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Viva Energy, oil futures, Tamarack Valley Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Pembina Agrees to Acquire Enbridge's Interests in Joint Ventures

The deal would see Pembina acquire all of Enbridge's interests in the Alliance, Aux Sable and NRGreen joint ventures for an aggregate purchase price of about $2.3 billion.

OPEC Leaves Global Oil-Demand Views Unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its expectations for global oil demand unchanged for this year and next and raised its 2023 global economic growth forecast.

BP Formally Terminates Ex-CEO Looney, Cuts Off Salary

BP has formally dismissed Bernard Looney, the CEO who abruptly resigned in September, and cut off his salary.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall for Second Straight Week

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 8 to 440.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of draw of 1.2 million barrels.

