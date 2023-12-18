A Shale Oil CEO's Second Act: Going Green

Tony Sanchez III rode the shale boom's highs and lows. Now, like many fossil-fuel veterans, he's betting on a shift to cleaner energy.

As the Planet Heated Up in 2023, Clean Energy Took Off

Beneath the bad climate headlines, a business and technological revolution is taking place.

Oil prices post first weekly gain in 8 weeks amid ship attacks in Red Sea

Oil futures fell on Friday, but finished off the session's lows to eke out a gain for the week --- the first for U.S. and global benchmark crude prices in eight weeks.

The Man at the Center of America's Biggest Insurance Crisis

Ricardo Lara said climate change was a threat in California, then insurers fled the state.

Oil-Demand Growth Seen Weakening in 2024

Global oil-demand growth is expected to slow next year, reflecting the slowdown in major economies in the wake of higher interest rates, the IEA said.

The Sea-Monster-Sized Ship Disrupting Biden's Wind-Energy Dreams

The costly, delayed construction of the Charybdis highlights a shortage of crucial ships.

Will the End of Fossil Fuels Spoil the Lucky Country's Streak?

Australia's moniker has often proved apt in part because of its plentiful natural resources. It is also uniquely vulnerable to climate change. Would a fossil-fuel-free world save it or destroy it?

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Tamarack Valley Energy, the U.S. oil rig count, tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Pembina Agrees to Acquire Enbridge's Interests in Joint Ventures

The deal would see Pembina acquire all of Enbridge's interests in the Alliance, Aux Sable and NRGreen joint ventures for an aggregate purchase price of about $2.3 billion.

OPEC Leaves Global Oil-Demand Views Unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its expectations for global oil demand unchanged for this year and next and raised its 2023 global economic growth forecast.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-23 0015ET