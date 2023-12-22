Energy Company Hess Agrees to Pay Up to $187 Million to Settle Asbestos Claims

With the deal, a bankrupt Hess subsidiary is on its way to exit chapter 11.

Oil prices finish lower after Angola announces decision to leave OPEC

Oil futures settled lower Thursday after Angola announces it will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Global Conflicts Stir Sleeping Energy Giant in South America

Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field is among the megaprojects ramping up around the region.

Angola to Leave OPEC After Production Quota Dispute

Angola said it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to official news agency Angop, after a recent dispute over oil production quotas with the cartel.

Harbour Energy Buys Wintershall Dea Upstream Assets for $11.2 Billion

Harbour Energy said it would buy most of the upstream assets of oil-and-gas producer Wintershall Dea for $11.2 billion from its shareholders BASF and LetterOne.

Natural Gas Futures Rally on Decline in Storage

Natural gas futures posted their biggest single-day rise in more than a month as a weekly storage draw, although just above estimates, was enough to prompt bids in a market with large short positions.

Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Rise as Refineries Ramp Up Runs

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose last week by 2.9 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations for a fall, while gasoline stocks rose by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels, government data showed.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Harbour Energy, Athabasca Oil, trade disruptions in the Red Sea and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

U.S. Makes New Push to Stifle Russian Oil Trade

The Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on three trading firms that have emerged as important players in the Russian petroleum market.

Houthi Rebels Vow to Retaliate as U.S.-Led Force Deploys for Middle East

Natural-gas and crude markets rose, but ample global supplies of the two fuels are keeping the advance in check.

