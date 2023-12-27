Oil prices settle at December high as traders weigh escalating Red Sea tensions

Oil futures on Tuesday settled at their highest level this month in holiday-thinned trading, as U.S. traders returned from the Christmas holiday and continued to weigh the potential for significant disruptions to crude supplies as a result of further attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

OPEC Is Losing Its Mojo on Wall Street

Recent production cuts by the cartel and its allies haven't led to sustained higher oil prices.

ConocoPhillips to Develop Alaska-Based Willow Project Following Biden Administration Approval

The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Interior approved the $7 billion oil-drilling project in the Alaskan Artic.

Biden Pushes Strict Climate-Subsidy Rules Despite Energy Producers' Warnings

Proposed criteria that would determine who gets generous tax credits for producing hydrogen are too strict and could stifle the industry, energy companies say.

Energy Company Hess Agrees to Pay Up to $187 Million to Settle Asbestos Claims

With the deal, a bankrupt Hess subsidiary is on its way to exit chapter 11.

Global Conflicts Stir Sleeping Energy Giant in South America

Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field is among the megaprojects ramping up around the region.

Angola to Leave OPEC After Production Quota Dispute

Angola said it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to official news agency Angop, after a recent dispute over oil production quotas with the cartel.

Harbour Energy Buys Wintershall Dea Upstream Assets for $11.2 Billion

Harbour Energy said it would buy most of the upstream assets of oil-and-gas producer Wintershall Dea for $11.2 billion from its shareholders BASF and LetterOne.

Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Rise as Refineries Ramp Up Runs

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose last week by 2.9 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations for a fall, while gasoline stocks rose by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels, government data showed.

U.S. Makes New Push to Stifle Russian Oil Trade

The Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on three trading firms that have emerged as important players in the Russian petroleum market.

