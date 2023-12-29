Oil prices ends sharply lower as Red Sea worries fade

Oil futures ended lower Thursday as traders put worries over the potential for shipping disruptions in the Red Sea on the back burner, with the market failing to get a lift from data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Natural-Gas Futures Settle Higher Following Storage Draw

Natural-gas futures extended gains after the EIA reported an above-estimate draw on inventories for last week.

A Fracker Tries to Produce 'Guilt-Free' Gas

BKV, a natural-gas producer, says it will bury enough carbon dioxide to offset emissions generated in making and burning its gas. Can it?

The Dominant Dollar Faces an Oil-Market Backlash

Seeking to reduce their reliance on the U.S. currency, some major emerging economies are dabbling in trading commodities without using the dollar.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on ethanol, American Electric Power and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Williams Cos. to Buy Gulf Coast Natural Gas Storage Portfolio for $1.95 Billion

Energy infrastructure company Williams Cos. has inked a deal to buy a portfolio of Gulf Coast natural-gas storage assets from an affiliate of commodities-trading company Hartree Partners for $1.95 billion.

Talen Energy Is Building Data Centers That Run on Nuclear Power. Now, It Needs to Find Buyers

Independent nuclear power company Talen Energy is betting its future on supplying power to technology companies that are looking for carbon-free energy sources to develop their artificial-intelligence capabilities.

OPEC Is Losing Its Mojo on Wall Street

Recent production cuts by the cartel and its allies haven't led to sustained higher oil prices.

ConocoPhillips to Develop Alaska-Based Willow Project Following Biden Administration Approval

The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Interior approved the $7 billion oil-drilling project in the Alaskan Artic.

Biden Pushes Strict Climate-Subsidy Rules Despite Energy Producers' Warnings

Proposed criteria that would determine who gets generous tax credits for producing hydrogen are too strict and could stifle the industry, energy companies say.

