Oil Prices Headed for 10% Drop in 2023. What's Next for the Energy Market.

Oil prices were rising slightly on the last trading day of the year, but are still set to end 2023 in the red. That could hurt earnings for energy companies in 2024.

Oil prices end lower as crude suffers first losing year since 2020

Oil futures ended slightly lower Friday on the final trading day of 2023, capping crude's first losing year since 2020 as concerns about the demand outlook outweighed potential supply disruptions and efforts by OPEC and its allies to limit production.

Why Oil Prices Never Surged to $100 This Year

Prices defied expectations but could prove more volatile in 2024.

Why Europe's Oil Majors Beat Exxon and Chevron in 2023

BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies have been taking some cues from the American oil playbook.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on oil-price movements and Nikki Haley's energy platform and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

A Fracker Tries to Produce 'Guilt-Free' Gas

BKV, a natural-gas producer, says it will bury enough carbon dioxide to offset emissions generated in making and burning its gas. Can it?

The Dominant Dollar Faces an Oil-Market Backlash

Seeking to reduce their reliance on the U.S. currency, some major emerging economies are dabbling in trading commodities without using the dollar.

Williams Cos. to Buy Gulf Coast Natural Gas Storage Portfolio for $1.95 Billion

Energy infrastructure company Williams Cos. has inked a deal to buy a portfolio of Gulf Coast natural-gas storage assets from an affiliate of commodities-trading company Hartree Partners for $1.95 billion.

Talen Energy Is Building Data Centers That Run on Nuclear Power. Now, It Needs to Find Buyers

Independent nuclear power company Talen Energy is betting its future on supplying power to technology companies that are looking for carbon-free energy sources to develop their artificial-intelligence capabilities.

OPEC Is Losing Its Mojo on Wall Street

Recent production cuts by the cartel and its allies haven't led to sustained higher oil prices.

