Oil prices finish higher, back on track for gains for the week

Oil futures ended higher on Thursday, with U.S. and global prices back on track to score gains for the week, as supply uncertainty tied to the Middle East helped to offset pressure from rising U.S. crude inventories and production.

Teamsters Authorize Strike at Marathon Petroleum Refinery

Teamsters said that 95% of workers at the refinery had voted to authorize the strike.

New York Partially Divests From Exxon Over Climate Worries

The state pension fund is cutting investments in oil companies that officials says haven't done enough to get ready for the energy transition.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Extend Slide on Oversupply Concerns

Natural gas futures settled lower for an eighth consecutive session after a smaller-than-expected draw on inventories.

Higher Global Oil Supply Set to Satisfy Demand Increase

Global oil demand is expected to grow at a significantly weaker pace this year, while soaring output from the Americas will help boost supply despite output curbs from OPEC and its allies, IEA said.

Woodside Expects Around $1.5 Billion of Impairments in 2023 Result

Woodside Energy expects to take impairment charges totaling around $1.5 billion against its Shenzi oil and natural gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Wheatstone natural-gas project in Australia.

Centrica Profit Jumps

Centrica made a significantly higher pretax profit than market expectations in 2023, due to a strong performance in its British Gas energy unit.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline, Cenovus Energy, Orsted, Doosan Fuel Cell and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rise by 12 Million Barrels in Week Ended Feb. 9

U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as refineries reduced their capacity use

Iran Gas Pipelines Explode in Act of Sabotage, Officials Say

Iranian officials call Wednesday's blasts a terrorist attack but didn't blame anyone for the incident.

