Oil Edges Higher as OPEC+ Keeps Oil-Output Policy Unchanged

Oil prices edged up in Europe after an OPEC+ monitoring committee made no changes to the group's output cut plans.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

Biden Gas-Export Decision: Smoke, but No Fire

With so many permitted projects struggling to secure contracts, pausing LNG approvals was an easy, low-stakes political win.

Shell Launches Buyback as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Shell's adjusted earnings beat forecast, driven by higher trading gains from LNG, and said it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares this quarter.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on OPEC's monitoring committee , NAC Kazatomprom, Shell, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose For the Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would decline by 800,000 barrels.

Mexico's Top Court Overturns Flagship Energy Law

Rejection of provisions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electricity overhauls deal setback to his nationalist agenda.

The U.S. Is Spoiled by Cheap Canadian Oil. That's About to Change.

A long-awaited pipeline project promises to cut Americans' discount.

Oil Services Sink After Saudi Aramco Lowers Production Goal

The state-owned company pulled back on its capacity target at the direction of the Saudi Arabian government.

Aramco Told Not to Raise Oil Output Further

Aramco said it has been ordered by the Saudi government to keep its oil production capacity at 12 million barrels a day.

