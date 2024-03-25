Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Oil scores a small gain for the week as UN Gaza ceasefire resolution falls through

U. S. and global benchmark oil prices end lower Friday, but tally a modest gain for the week.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Starboard Value, Eni , Cnooc, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall by 2 Million Barrels in Week Ended March 15

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 2 million barrels last week, exceeding forecasts for a draw of 1.2 million barrels.

Biden's EPA Gives Automakers More Leeway to Phase Out Gas-Engine Cars

The Biden administration enacted the strictest-ever rules for tailpipe emissions, while giving automakers more time to comply as the market for electric cars evolves.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Natural-Gas Prices Won't Stay Low for Long. An Export Boom Is Coming.

Natural-gas prices hit a low in February. Rising exports and data centers' constant need for power mean the long-term outlook looks very different, Patti Domm writes.

Asia's Renewable-Energy Transition Could Take Longer Than Expected

Despite global moves toward reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels is likely to take longer in Asia than initially expected, according to an analysis released at a Tokyo conference.

IEA Slightly Raises Oil-Demand Growth View But Cuts Supply Forecast

The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth this year on an improved outlook in the U.S. and increased bunkering, while it cut estimates for global supply on lower output expectations from OPEC+.

Shell to Slow Pace of Carbon-Emission Cuts

Anglo-Dutch energy heavyweight said it now targets a 15%-20% reduction by 2030 in the net carbon intensity of the energy products it sells.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-24 0415ET