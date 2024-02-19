America's Oil Power Might Be Near Its Peak

Gushers of new U.S. crude have helped cap soaring oil prices despite OPEC production cuts and global turmoil, but that growth is expected to slow dramatically this year.

The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America's Busiest Oil Field

Plans to store used nuclear fuel temporarily in the Permian Basin could boost the nuclear sector, but oil-and-gas producers are pushing back.

U.S. oil prices settle at highest since November, post back-to-back weekly gains

Oil futures climbed for the week as investors weighed the outlook for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty about the outlook for crude demand.

Rockland Targets Gas-Fired Backup Power Plants With New $700 Million Fund

The private-equity firm figures natural gas-burning power plants will rise in value as renewable energy use expands.

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

EDF Swings to Profit After Nationalization

EDF reported underlying earnings of almost EUR40 billion in 2023 and forecast output targets, adding that 46 of its reactors were online by the beginning of January.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on U.S. rig count, Eni, Shell's LNG portfolio, Centrica, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Teamsters Authorize Strike at Marathon Petroleum Refinery

Teamsters said that 95% of workers at the refinery had voted to authorize the strike.

New York Partially Divests From Exxon Over Climate Worries

The state pension fund is cutting investments in oil companies that officials says haven't done enough to get ready for the energy transition.

Higher Global Oil Supply Set to Satisfy Demand Increase

Global oil demand is expected to grow at a significantly weaker pace this year, while soaring output from the Americas will help boost supply despite output curbs from OPEC and its allies, IEA said.

