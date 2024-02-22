Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Natural-gas prices jump more than 12% after Chesapeake cuts production outlook

Natural-gas futures ended sharply higher Wednesday after Chesapeake Energy, a major shale producer, cut its production outlook.

Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

Don't cry for U.S. refiners, who will be fine without it-for now.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on natural gas futures, Repsol, Orsted, more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Santos Raises Dividend Despite Annual Profit Fall

Santos reported a 33% fall in annual profit on the back of lower production and sales revenue, in a challenging year that included merger talks with Woodside Energy that ultimately went nowhere.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

The Secret Oil-Trading Ring That Funds Russia's War

A little-known trader from Azerbaijan assembled a clandestine network that moves vast quantities of petroleum to China, India and other new markets

America's Oil Power Might Be Near Its Peak

Gushers of new U.S. crude have helped cap soaring oil prices despite OPEC production cuts and global turmoil, but that growth is expected to slow dramatically this year.

The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America's Busiest Oil Field

Plans to store used nuclear fuel temporarily in the Permian Basin could boost the nuclear sector, but oil-and-gas producers are pushing back.

