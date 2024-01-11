Vinci Cuts Size of Credit Line

Vinci renewed a revolving credit line with a bank syndicate but reduced its size to $7.1 billion in light of an increase in its available cash in recent years.

Oil futures decline as U.S. crude supplies, product stocks post unexpected gain

Oil futures posted a decline on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported an unexpected weekly rise in commercial-crude supplies and larger-than-expected increases in gasoline and distillate inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil, Products Stocks Rose in First Week of January

Oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, compared with analysts projections of a 600,00-barrel decline.

Edison Partners Backs Utility Service Provider 120Water

The growth-capital firm led a $43 million investment for a majority stake in the business.

Endo Wins Court Permission to Solicit Votes on Restructuring Plan

Pharmaceutical company Endo International won bankruptcy court approval to start soliciting votes for a restructuring plan that would pay $600 million to government agencies and private institutions affected by the opioid epidemic.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on oil futures, uranium prices, oil-and-gas-services company Hunting, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

Record U.S. oil production sparks battle for market share with Saudi Arabia and OPEC+

U.S. oil production is back at record levels, sparking a battle for market share with Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ tries to keep global crude supplies in check.

GE Gets Biggest Onshore Wind Order Ever Ahead of Split-Up

Pattern Energy order some 674 onshore wind turbines with a 4.3 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity from General Electric.

Oil Prices Are Up. Coal Won't Be So Lucky.

Global coal production is growing healthily, making a return to 2022's prices unlikely.

