Oil prices settle lower as traders weigh risks of an Iranian attack on Israel

Oil futures consolidate after rising more than 1% the previous session on fears of a more direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

A Natural-Gas Glut is Keeping Prices Low

U.S. natural gas futures snapped a four-session winning streak on a bigger-than-expected build in inventories.

OPEC Sticks to Oil Demand View, Cuts Non-OPEC Supply Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.

Energy Inflation Is Back. How Much Should the Fed Care?

The Federal Reserve tries to look past volatile energy prices when analyzing inflation and setting interest rates. But the oil market these days is getting harder to ignore.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about natural-gas and crude-oil prices in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected, Refinery Use Eases

Weekly crude-oil inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels to 457.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of an added 800,000 barrels.

A Safe, Profitable Bet on the Green Transition

Midstream energy companies are especially attractive given how difficult it has been to add pipeline or storage capacity.

Explosion at Enel Hydroelectric Plant Kills at Least Three

Rescuers in Italy were searching for four missing workers after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant owned by Rome-based energy group Enel killed at least three people.

Chevron Exits Myanmar With Withdrawal From Natural Gas Project

Chevron has completed its exit from Myanmar, two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

BP Expects Profit Lift from Output Boost

BP expects a boost to first-quarter profits from higher oil, gas and low-carbon energy production, despite weaker gas prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 1615ET