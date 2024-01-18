Oil Edges Higher After OPEC Demand Forecast

Oil prices edged higher following OPEC's robust growth expectations for demand this year and next, and as Middle East tensions and a cold blast in the U.S. raised concerns over supply disruptions.

Oil-Demand Growth Slowdown Marks Return to Prepandemic Trends

Global oil-demand growth slowed significantly at the end of last year and is expected to weaken further, marking a return to prepandemic trends, according to the IEA.

China Goes All In on Green Industry to Jolt Ailing Economy

Capital is pouring into factories that make items such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable-energy gear as Beijing looks for new sources of growth.

Eaton Names Johnson Controls Finance Chief as Next CFO

Olivier Leonetti will join the power management company on Feb. 5, succeeding Thomas Okray, who is leaving for personal reasons.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

BP, Ampol and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

OPEC Expects Global Oil Demand to Slow in 2025

OPEC said it expects global oil demand to slow next year, even as it raised its economic forecast as easing inflation spurs global growth.

The U.S. is breaking oil-production records with fewer drilling rigs. Here's how.

U.S. oil production is back in record territory with far fewer drilling rigs than at the previous peak.

BP Veteran Named as CEO, Signaling Commitment to Renewable Shift

The U.K. energy company appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, turning to a company veteran to continue the oil giant's shift toward renewable energy.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

Natural-Gas Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Cold Snap

Robust production, full storage and delays in LNG capacity additions all point toward a year of mild natural-gas prices.

