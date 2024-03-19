Oil ends at nearly five-month high as drone attacks crimp Russia's output

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices settling at their highest since late October, as continued attacks by Ukraine on Russian energy facilities were estimated to have idled a significant chunk of Russia's refining capacity.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read comments from oil executives ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Asia's Renewable-Energy Transition Could Take Longer Than Expected

Despite global moves toward reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels is likely to take longer in Asia than initially expected, according to an analysis released at a Tokyo conference.

IEA Slightly Raises Oil-Demand Growth View But Cuts Supply Forecast

The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth this year on an improved outlook in the U.S. and increased bunkering, while it cut estimates for global supply on lower output expectations from OPEC+.

Shell to Slow Pace of Carbon-Emission Cuts

Anglo-Dutch energy heavyweight said it now targets a 15%-20% reduction by 2030 in the net carbon intensity of the energy products it sells.

Weekly U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Fall by 1.5 Million Barrels

Oil inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8 as refineries continued to raise their capacity usage.

E.ON to Increase Investments in Europe

E.ON said that it would invest EUR42 billion in the period to 2028 in Europe, with a majority planned for Germany, and added that it anticipated its earnings this year would normalize.

OPEC Holds Demand View Steady, Raises 2024 Economic Forecast

OPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

EQT and Equitrans Midstream to Combine in Big Natural-Gas Deal

The all-stock transaction will reunite EQT with its former pipeline business.

