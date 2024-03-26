Oil prices end higher, buoyed by geopolitical tensions, Russia's output cuts

Oil futures rose on Monday as investors monitored escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, while supply concerns continued to weigh on crude-oil prices.

PetroChina Posts Record Profit, but Revenue Misses Estimates

Chinese state-controlled oil company PetroChina said its annual profit rose to a record due to lower operating expenses, but revenue fell on weaker oil prices.

Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Pemex, Enel', GDP growth in Canada, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall by 2 Million Barrels in Week Ended March 15

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 2 million barrels last week, exceeding forecasts for a draw of 1.2 million barrels.

Biden's EPA Gives Automakers More Leeway to Phase Out Gas-Engine Cars

The Biden administration enacted the strictest-ever rules for tailpipe emissions, while giving automakers more time to comply as the market for electric cars evolves.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Natural-Gas Prices Won't Stay Low for Long. An Export Boom Is Coming.

Natural-gas prices hit a low in February. Rising exports and data centers' constant need for power mean the long-term outlook looks very different, Patti Domm writes.

Asia's Renewable-Energy Transition Could Take Longer Than Expected

Despite global moves toward reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels is likely to take longer in Asia than initially expected, according to an analysis released at a Tokyo conference.

IEA Slightly Raises Oil-Demand Growth View But Cuts Supply Forecast

The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth this year on an improved outlook in the U.S. and increased bunkering, while it cut estimates for global supply on lower output expectations from OPEC+.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 0015ET